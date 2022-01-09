All Pakistanis safe: Pak Embassy sets up help desks in Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Embassy in Kazakhstan has established help desks in Nursultan and Almaty to facilitate Pakistanis requiring emergency services.
The embassy reported that all Pakistanis were safe, a foreign office spokesperson said on Saturday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been in close contact with the Pakistan Embassy in Kazakhstan to provide all possible assistance to the Pakistani Community residing there. All Pakistanis living in Kazakhstan have been advised to restrict unnecessary movement and remain in close contact with the embassy in case of any emergency.
KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said the Sindh...
PARIS: The total number of COVID-19 cases registered worldwide passed 300 million on Saturday, with the Omicron...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is studying the joint pledge expressed by the United States of America, China, Russia, the United...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said country’s economy was witnessing strong growth and creating job...
LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that Shehbaz Sharif was told to be patient now as the law...
ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani termed the tragedy at Murree as a national disaster and demanded a...
Comments