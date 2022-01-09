All Pakistanis safe: Pak Embassy sets up help desks in Kazakhstan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Embassy in Kazakhstan has established help desks in Nursultan and Almaty to facilitate Pakistanis requiring emergency services.

The embassy reported that all Pakistanis were safe, a foreign office spokesperson said on Saturday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been in close contact with the Pakistan Embassy in Kazakhstan to provide all possible assistance to the Pakistani Community residing there. All Pakistanis living in Kazakhstan have been advised to restrict unnecessary movement and remain in close contact with the embassy in case of any emergency.