Covid-19 cases in Karachi mount alarmingly

KARACHI: The Sindh government Saturday warned of resorting to ‘stringent measures’ if people continued to defy Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in Karachi where positivity of COVID-19 was continuously on the rise due to spread of Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2.

“Positivity of COVID-19 cases is alarmingly on the rise in Karachi where it touched 11.72 percent. Fortunately, hospitalization is not rising and currently only 18 patients are in the ICUs and HDUs.

But if people continued to defy the SOPs and the burden on hospitals starts to rise, no other option would be left except to take stringent measures,” MPA Qasim