Covid-19 cases in Karachi mount alarmingly

KARACHI: The Sindh government Saturday warned of resorting to ‘stringent measures’ if people continued to defy Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in Karachi where positivity of COVID-19 was continuously on the rise due to spread of Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2.
“Positivity of COVID-19 cases is alarmingly on the rise in Karachi where it touched 11.72 percent. Fortunately, hospitalization is not rising and currently only 18 patients are in the ICUs and HDUs.
But if people continued to defy the SOPs and the burden on hospitals starts to rise, no other option would be left except to take stringent measures,” MPA Qasim
KARACHI: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday said the Sindh...
PARIS: The total number of COVID-19 cases registered worldwide passed 300 million on Saturday, with the Omicron...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is studying the joint pledge expressed by the United States of America, China, Russia, the United...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said country’s economy was witnessing strong growth and creating job...
LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that Shehbaz Sharif was told to be patient now as the law...
ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani termed the tragedy at Murree as a national disaster and demanded a...
Comments