DIG visits Sabzi Mandi PS

Islamabad : DIG (Operations) Awais Ahmed paid a visit to police station Sabzi Mandi and checked the record of cases of heinous nature, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.
The DIG ordered the investigators to resolve the cases immediately with liaison of the applicants, he said. According to him, DIG (Operations) Awais Ahmed, following directions of IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, visited police station Sabzi Mandi and checked progress report of the cases ranging from murder, dacoity and snatching. The DIG suspended the SHO Sabzi Mandi for his failure to crackdown on drug peddlers and delayed in registration of FIR. He also ordered the investigators to trace out the culprits involved in the cases within seven days and submit their report.
