GCC for pragmatic approach to boost ties with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Secretary-General Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Dr Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf said that cooperation between the Gulf countries and Pakistan will be made pragmatic at all levels.

"The Gulf countries want to further strengthen relations with Pakistan in all areas including trade, economy, culture and media," he said in a meeting with Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and the Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi during his visit to Pakistan here Friday.

Dr Falah Al-Hajraf said that sentiments expressed by the leadership of Pakistan for further strengthening relations with the Gulf countries in all fields are commendable.

He said the OIC Foreign Ministers' session regarding the prevailing situation in Afghanistan has been a step in the right direction. “The Gulf countries have been providing assistance on humanitarian grounds for the people of Afghanistan and this support will be continued.” “The decisions that have been taken in the Extraordinary Session of OIC Foreign Ministers' Council will be implemented with the cooperation of Pakistan," he said, adding that the challenges posed to Islam and Muslims can be met with unity.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that decision to further strengthen cooperation between GCC and Pakistan is evidence of strong ties between the two sides. He said cooperation with Arab Islamic countries in trade, economy, culture and media is a top priority. "The young generation can be rescued from the menace of extremism and terrorism with mutual unity," he said adding that Pakistan has been playing its role in resolving the issues and its support from the Muslim Ummah is a step in the right direction.