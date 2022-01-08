World must help Afghanistan for regional stability: COAS

RAWALPINDI: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ here on Friday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. The COAS said it’s imperative for regional peace and stability that global community should assist Afghanistan to avert humanitarian crisis. Turner appreciated Pak efforts for regional peace particularly in Afghan situation.
