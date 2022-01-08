RISJA greets IHC Journalists Association

Islamabad: A Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) delegation visited Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday to congratulate newly elected office bearers of the IHC Journalists Association.

Saqib Bashir (president) and Zeeshan Syed (secretary) along with other office-bearers were elected on the IHC Journalists Association.

RISJA delegation comprised Mohi Shah (chairman), Ayaz Akbar (president), Arif Khan (secretary), Afzal Javed and others.

The delegation hoped that under the able guidance of Saqib Bashir, the IHC Journalists Association will extend full cooperation to the journalists to fulfil their professional obligations.

RISJA offered full cooperation to the IHC Journalists Association in promoting healthy activities among the journalists’ community and hoped that the two associations would work together for the welfare of journalists in the sister cities.