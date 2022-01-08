Sindh govt decides to digitise educational boards

The Sindh government has decided to reform and digitise educational boards. In this regards, a meeting of all education boards was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahoo.

The meeting was attended by the secretary of boards, the chairman of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, the CEO of the Punjab Examination Commission, the chairman of the Peshawar Board and the chairmen of all education boards

of Sindh.

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Chairman Qaisar Alam briefed the minister about the automation and digitisation of educational boards in Sindh. Also, the chairman of the Punjab Examination Commission informed he meeting about the objectives of the commission, the reforms made in the system, and the assessment and exams from first to 8th classes.

The minister formed a three-member committee consisting of the additional secretary boards and the Karachi and Nawabshah boards of education chairmen, directing them to prepare recommendations for the digitation and automation of the educational boards. After the automation and digitisation of all education boards, the teachers will be able to check papers from home.