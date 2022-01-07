A pinch of hope

This is to draw attention of the relevant authorities to the increasing cases of mental health problems among students. Mental illnesses such as depression and anxiety make one’s life miserable. According to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), the prevalence of major depressive episodes is highest among people between the ages of 18 and 25. The reasons for such illnesses vary from societal pressure to family expectations, to worry about employment and, obviously, academic pressure. A number of students fail to handle stress properly which leads to psychological issues. These issues obviously don’t help matters – and may prove fatal.

It is essential to take precautionary measures to ensure no one suffers unnecessarily. Seminars for creating awareness about mental health issues must be conducted, and open spaces for discussing them should be created. Universities should have planned orientations regarding these issues at the beginning of every academic session and should have on-campus counsellors.

Uzair Ahmad

Islamabad

*****

Unemployment, poverty, and a poor educational system are major reasons of an increase in the number of suicide among young people. In Balochistan, for instance, numerous unemployed people, some of them students, end up killing themselves in despair. Many of those who don’t get involved in illegal businesses – like smuggling diesel – and may die in accidents or encounters. Every year, the province produces at least 25,000 graduates, but only some 2,000 get jobs.

Add to that corruption and nepotism in governmental departments and there is no surprise that people – especially young people – are so depressed. It is the need of the hour to give the country’s young people some hope and something to look forward to.

Shabir Ahmed Bezanjo

Lasbela