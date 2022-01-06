Arzoo Raja case: Minorities to approach SC against SHC order

ISLAMABAD: The Minorities Alliance Pakistan (MAP) on Wednesday announced to go to the Supreme Court against the order of the Sindh High Court in Arzoo Raja case.

In their press conference, the speakers said that a portion of the order amounts to restriction on the right of freedom of movement of minor girls as provided in the Article 15 of the Constitution.

The views were expressed by Chairman MAP Akmal Bhatti, President MAP Canada Chapter Nadeem Bhatti, Vice Chairman MAP Shamoun Gill, Abdul Hameed Rana, advocate Supreme Court, in a press conference at the National Press Club.

They said that parents of Arzoo were directed to produce her before the relevant SHO after every three months until she reaches the age of 18 years, which could also be challenged. "We are surprised that when Arzoo is comfortable to live with her parents, how the learned court presumed otherwise. It is observed that this restriction will keep her traumatised and will negatively affect on the emotions and mental health of the minor Arzo Raja. We are hopeful that the apex court will set a precedent regarding the issue of forced marriages, conversion of minor girls belonging to the religious minorities," they said.

They claimed that the free and favorable environment in which Arzoo's statement was required to be recorded by law, unfortunately, was not granted. They said that in such circumstances, it is not possible for minors and their parents to get justice. They said that accused Ali Azher was also present in the court on December 22, 2021, when the minor's statement was recorded.

"We strongly believe that the Supreme Court will provide justice to protect the life, honour and beliefs of minority girls," the speakers said while demanding the president and prime minister of Pakistan to play their role in passing the Prohibition of Forced Conversion Bill.

They said that "after the return of Arzoo, our fears about the lives and honors of minor girls have been strengthened. It has become obvious to us that how police, family courts, shelter home and other justice-driven institutions, individually and collectively, discriminate against religion and influence justice through prejudice and hatred. It is extremely dangerous that the kidnappers resort to religion to escape punishment and our institutions and society become their tools," they added.