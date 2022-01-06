SC seeks report on 300 missing boys, girls in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court was informed Wednesday that there were some 300 missing boys and girls in the Punjab who had not been traced yet.

The court while hearing the case of a missing girl expressed concern over the failure of Punjab police in tracing out her and directed Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali to personally supervise the case and ensure her recovery.

The court directed the IG to file a comprehensive report on the missing children in the province. Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed while addressing the Punjab IG expressed concern over not recovering the girl in one year and observed that the state had some responsibility in this regard.

The Punjab Advocate-General replied that call data of the accused had been collected while search for the recovery was in progress. Justice Maqbool Baqir asked the Punjab IG as to why the missing girl was not yet recovered to which the police chief sought sometime and said efforts were underway and assured the court that its order would be implemented in letter and spirit. The court accepted the IGP request and adjourned hearing for date-in-office (indefinite time).