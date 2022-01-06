Puddles of rainwater cause hardships for motorists

After it rained heavily in the city in the wee hours of Wednesday, several streets remained inundated in rainwater, creating hindrances to motorists.

The rainwater could not be drained from Nipa, parts of University Road, Ankle Saria Chowrk, Shaheen Complex, Tibbet Centre, Jama Cloth Market, Tower, Jahangir Road, Bolton Market, Site Area, Korangi Bus Stop, PIB Colony, Shahra-e-Liaquat, Regal Chowk, Airport Road, Cantt Station, Dua Chowrangi, Frere Hall, Jinnah Hospital and other areas until Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the rainwater could not be drained out from main roads such as Shafiq Morr, Hassan Square Bridge, Esa Nagri, Qayyumabad Chowrangi, DL Branch Chowrangi, Balochi Colony and Liaquatabad No. 10 until Wednesday evening. There was a traffic jam at the Liaquatabad Underpass due to rainwater.

Administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Murtaza Wahab visited different areas of the city in the small hours of Wednesday and monitored the drainage work. He said roads such as Nursery at Sharea Faisal, Karsaz and Metropole Chowrangi were clear.

Meanwhile, District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East administrator Rahmatullah Sheikh and municipal commissioner Fahim Khan visited different areas of the district to monitor the drainage work after the rainfall. Sheikh said that before the rains, drainage pumps had been installed at chronic chocking points, while drainage works were carried out with the help of

other machinery and manpower. He said drainage works were completed within five to six hours of the rains, and if it rained more, they had enough machinery and staff to deal with the situation. The DMC South administrator also visited different areas of the district and monitored the drainage work. Administrator DMC South Dr Afshan Rabab visited Saddar and Lyari Town. She said that the water was being drained through drainage pumps.

The KWSB had already imposed emergency due to rainfalls in the city. According to a press statement from the KWSB, Managing Director Asadullah Khan directed his officials to make sure that drainage pumps along with sewer-cleaning machines were ready round the clock for the drainage of rainwater.

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board Zubair Channa held out the assurance that most of the roads of the city were cleaned after the rainfall. He said his staff played their role in the drainage of water from the city roads.

Two killed, four hurt

Two people were killed while four others injured in rain-related incidents in different parts of the city during isolated heavy falls. The Mochko police said 41-year-old Abdus Sattar lost his life while Rustam, 11, was injured after the roof of their house collapsed in Baldia Town. The casualties were taken to the Civil Hospital.

In similar incident, a woman and her two minor sons were injured after the roof of their house collapsed in Haji Mureed Goth, the Pak Colony police said. The injured were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. A man died of electrocution in Korangi’s Bilal Colony. The body was taken to the JPMC.