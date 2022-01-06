In need of trees

Deforestation has become a major problem in the country. According to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Pakistan has the second highest rate of deforestation in Asia. Deforestation leads to many problems including air, noise and water pollution. It also puts birds and animals living in the forests at great risk, as they lose their natural habitats. Cutting trees near water bodies, such as mangroves, also endangers marine animals.

As a result, we are seeing a number of species becoming extinct or migrating to other places. Birds leave their nests, and the production of fish is affected. The relevant authorities should take decisive actions to protect local forests and the flora and fauna that depend on them.

Hassan Mujhtaba

Karachi