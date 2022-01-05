17 get bail in police station, posts burning case in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted bail to the accused involved in attacking and burning a police station and six other police posts by a violent mob over a blasphemy act of a person in the district on November 28 last.

A mob had attacked and set on fire Mandani Police Station and six police posts in Tangi tehsil in Charsadda district, demanding that authorities hand over a man arrested for allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran. The police later registered a case against hundreds of suspects for attacking and setting police stations on fire.

According to the first information report, the case has been registered against 30 named suspects and between 300 to 400 unnamed suspects under sections 324 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or act to deter a public servant from discharge his duty), 345 (wrongful confinement), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house, etc.), 427 (damage to property), 120 (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 148 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code along with Section 7 of Anti-Terrorism Act.

The FIR, which was registered at the Tangi police station, stated that an angry mob gathered in front of the Mandani police station and wanted officials to hand over a man arrested for allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran.

It stated that the mob became violent and attacked police, before opening fire on officials present at the police post. It added that the mob entered the police post and also seized weapons and other valuables.

According to the FIR, the mob set 22 vehicles on fire including three police vans and also took 12 submachine guns and ammunition. Police also confirmed that the Mandani police station and six posts were destroyed and set on fire during the violent protest.

The ATC granted bail to 17 accused for lack of solid evidence.

The counsel for the accused Ibrahim Khan said that the prosecution failed to produce solid evidence in the case. He said that police had even nominated persons who had died long ago or some of them had been bid-ridden for a long time. He said the police also failed to conduct a proper investigation in the case hence the court ordered to release the accused on bail.

The accused released on bail included Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl and Qaumi Watan Party candidates for tehsil nazim slot in the recent local government elections Danishmand Khan, Maulana Tayyab and Yahya Jan Mohmand, respectively, and others.