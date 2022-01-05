‘Nevermind’ baby album cover lawsuit dismissed

Los Angeles: Earlier this year the man who as a baby was photographed naked for the cover of Nirvana’s "Nevermind" album sued the band for sexual exploitation -- and now a California judge has dismissed the case on procedural grounds.
The federal judge dismissed the case Monday with "leave to amend" -- as Spencer Elden’s legal team had missed a deadline to file an opposition to Nirvana lawyers’ December motion to dismiss the case. Elden’s team has until January 13 to refile.
ROME: Up to 70 migrants seeking to cross the Mediterranean took refuge on an oil platform before being handed over to...
MONTREAL: A Canadian court has awarded more than CAN$100 million in compensation to the families of six people who...
Stockholm: Sweden has charged a woman for allegedly allowing her son to fight for the Islamic State group as a child...
London: Britain on Tuesday rolled out new rules to make it harder for foreign firms to buy UK assets amid national...
Washington: The United States recorded more than one million Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, according to data from Johns...
Milan: Italian fashion house Giorgio Armani said on Tuesday it would cancel its upcoming January shows in Milan and...
Comments