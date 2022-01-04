Tell people there is no inflation: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed satisfaction over the state of economy and said they had inherited a ruined economy.

To this effect, a meeting of the government and party spokespersons was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which one-point agenda of the national economy was discussed besides related government media strategy. "I am your brand who is not a thief or dacoit," he said, adding to tell the people there is no inflation, opposition tells lies.

It was learnt that the meeting expressed satisfaction and relief over the declining inflation and falling prices of several key commodities, as Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen briefed the meeting on inflation and economic situation and said that inflation has come down in December as compared to November and next month inflation will come down further. Tareen said that global commodity prices are declining.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the state of economy was better. He directed that the statistics of economy should be made public. On the occasion, he said, ‘We had got a devastated economy which has been improved considerably, let the opposition not exploit the situation in any way and tell the people the facts and present a factual picture before them."

The prime minister told the finance minister that ‘you say the economy is better and the opposition criticised the government’. The prime minister also directed to inform the people about the reduction in inflation next month. The performance of our economic team is satisfactory, he said.

According to Geo News, PM Imran told his team ‘yours is brand Prime Minister, who is not a thief, the opposition protects its thieves, robbers and corrupt leaders’. Prime Minister Imran Khan said the opposition should not be allowed to dominate in any way. "Show them the mirror, your leader is not like the leaders of the opposition."