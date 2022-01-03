 
Monday January 03, 2022
Floods worsen in Malaysia

By AFP
January 03, 2022

Kuala Lumpur: Thousands more people have fled swamped homes as heavy rains exacerbated flooding in seven Malaysian states, officials said on Sunday, with over 125,000 people evacuated in total since mid-December. The National Disaster Management Agency said the weeks-long bout of bad weather was expected to carry on until Tuesday.

