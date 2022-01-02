Rana Shamim affidavit story: Accepted norms, ethics followed in report: APNS

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) on Saturday expressed its dismay over the order of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to indict media persons related to the Jang Group in a contempt of court case.

In a statement, the APNS said the order of the court would impact on the existing state of beleaguered Freedom of Press and would discourage journalists from reporting on matters of public interest.

It reiterated that the reporting a story, which was not denied, would not damage the respect of the court but framing charges against the journalists would tantamount to suppressing the Freedom of Expression and denial of people’s right to know.

The journalists, indicted for charges of contempt of court, have reported the matter in performance of their professional duty to highlight the facts in the public interest with no mala fide intention.

The APNS appealed to the IHC to drop the contempt proceeding against the journalists for publishing a verified statement which was based on internationally accepted norms, ethics and journalistic standards.

It may be mentioned that on December 28, 2021, the IHC chief justice ordered to frame charges against main alleged contemnor besides the three media persons –Jang Group’s Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, The News Editor Aamir Ghauri and Editor Investigations Ansar Abbasi-- for reporting the affidavit which former top Gilgit-Baltistan judge recorded to accuse former chief justice of Pakistan of allegedly “colluding” to deny bail to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif before the 2018 general elections.