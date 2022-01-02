Classes in Lower Dir campus of KMU from Feb 1: MPA

TIMERGARA: Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Dr Sumaira Shams on Saturday said that classes in two Bachelors of Science (BS) programmes would start in the newly-approved KMU Institute of Health Sciences, a sub- campus of Khyber Medical University (KMU), Lower Dir, from February 1 this year.

Talking to this scribe via phone from Peshawar, MPA Dr Sumaira Shams said the project was a gift for people of Dir by the current PTI government to fulfill a need of the area.

“After establishment of the KMU sub-campus in Lower Dir, doctors, nurses and paramedics from the native district would be able to provide healthcare services to the residents of Dir as healthcare providers from other areas often refuse to discharge duties in far-off hard areas of the district,” Dr Sumaira Shams said.

The KMU sub-campus at Dir was inaugurated by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman along with along with other lawmakers, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra, minister for Local Government and Rural Development Kamran Khan Bangash and others at Governor’s House at Peshawar here the other day.

Dr Sumaira Shams said that the KMU sub-campus was being established at Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Samarbagh.

Formal inauguration of the institute would be held at the Samarbagh campus by the end of January this year, she added.