Development linked with elimination of corruption

MANSEHRA: Speakers at a function have linked development with the elimination of corruption.

“If we want to put our country on road to prosperity, we have to get rid of the corruption which has penetrated in every sector and department”, said Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi, the Chief Executive Officer of Saibaan Development Organization, while speaking at a seminar organised by Pak-Austria Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology Haripur.

The seminar was titled ‘Eradication of corruption and country’s prosperity’.

It was followed by a walk to sensitize people to say no to corruption.

Alfaizi said the countries affected by corruption couldn’t attain achievement and development targets if compared with the developed ones. He urged the students to focus energies on educational activities so that they could serve not only their family and parents but also the country and the nation.

Alfaizi said the establishment of Pakistan was nothing short of a miracle for the Islamic world and its survival and integrity could be maintained only with universal justice and non-discrimination. He participated in a walk organised on the occasion against corruption.