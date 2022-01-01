PTF to take up PSB constitution changes during AGM tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The new sports policy and recent changes in the Pakistan Sports Board’s (PSB) constitution will come under discussion in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to be held here on Sunday (tomorrow).

The cabinet that met on Tuesday approved some major changes in the PSB constitution making the PSB Board all the powerful. These changes would be having far-reaching effects on the future sports working and administration in the country.

The News has learned that the PTF AGM will take up the sports policy and discuss issues relating to these changes Sunday.

The AGM members will also contemplate on the forthcoming international events either to be hosted by Pakistan or teams are to compete in events abroad.

Pakistan are to host Lithuania in the Davis Cup World Group I playoffs in the first week of March 2022. Pakistan have also been given the right to host two junior ITF events in February 2022. The national team will also compete in the Asian Games to be hosted by China in 2022. Junior tennis teams are also expected to compete in the ITF Asia 14 and under Development Championships Regional Qualifying Event for South Asia in March-2022.

Other points on the agenda include confirmation of minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on 16th January 2021, confirmation of the Audit Report for the year 2020-21; Impact of Covid-19 on overall activities of tennis.

Due to the impacts of the virus at the start of 2021, affiliated units could not hold Khyber Cup PAF 2021, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Tennis Championships 2021; Chairman POF Wah Tennis Championships 2021.

The PTF AGM to be held under President PTF Salim Saifullah Khan is expected to finalise plans in coordination with members to maximize domestic tennis activities in 2022.

The highlight of the PTF 2021 achievement will also be discussed. These include Pakistan’s Davis Cup success that takes the country among the leading countries and unprecedented title success in the Asian under-12 tennis.

The PTF is one of the leading federations when it comes to hosting international and domestic activities in 2021. Besides domestic and international events other uplifting projects were initiated and players coaching and coaches education courses were also conducted in 2021.

Besides Davis Cup and ITF events, the Coaching Education System of PTF has been recognised at Bronze Level by the ITF.

Coaches Licensing has been initiated at PTF Complex as per ITF guidelines. The PTF plans to expand Coaches Licensing maximum number of venues across Pakistan. The members will be taken into confidence on the development projects. As the PTF Complex is to host the SA Games 2023 tennis event, updates on the pending development projects will also be discussed.

Salim Saifullah Khan, President PTF who was elected as a Member of the Board of Directors of the Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) during the elections held at the virtual Annual General Meeting of the ATF on 17th November 2021 is expected to brief members on the future coordination with the Asian body.

Saifullah has also been appointed as the Co-Chairman Finance Committee, and Chair, Officiating Committee of the ATF.

Iftikhar Rashid, SEVP was also appointed to the Constitutional Committee of the ITF.

The appointment of Asim Shafik to ITF Coaches Commission 2022-2023 is also expected to come under discussion during the AGM.