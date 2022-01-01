Police hold flag march in Multan

MULTAN: Police Friday held a flag march to keep law and order situation intact on the eve of new year night in Multan.
According to police, the flag march started from Police Lines and passed through MDA Chowk, Circuit House Road, Chungi No 1, High Court, Khan Plaza, Imperial Chowk, Mall Plaza Chowk, Bamanji, Dera Ada, Nawanshahr, Ghantaghar,Hazaribagh Road, Chungi No. 6, Jalal Masjid, Gol Bagh, Pir Khursheed Colony, Chungi No 7.
