Egypt releases daughter of exiled preacher

CAIRO: Egyptian authorities on Friday released the daughter of exiled Islamist preacher Yusuf al-Qaradawi after four and a half years of pre-trial detention, a judiciary source told AFP.

Ola al-Qaradawi, daughter of the Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader, still faces charges including "joining an illegal organisation" and over alleged links to its funding. She and her husband Hossam Khalaf, who remains in detention, were arrested on June 30, 2017.

Egypt branded the Muslim Brotherhood a "terrorist organisation" in 2013, months after late president Mohammed Mursi, who hailed from the Brotherhood, was ousted from power by the military.