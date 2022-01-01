Egypt releases daughter of exiled preacher

CAIRO: Egyptian authorities on Friday released the daughter of exiled Islamist preacher Yusuf al-Qaradawi after four and a half years of pre-trial detention, a judiciary source told AFP.
Ola al-Qaradawi, daughter of the Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leader, still faces charges including "joining an illegal organisation" and over alleged links to its funding. She and her husband Hossam Khalaf, who remains in detention, were arrested on June 30, 2017.
Egypt branded the Muslim Brotherhood a "terrorist organisation" in 2013, months after late president Mohammed Mursi, who hailed from the Brotherhood, was ousted from power by the military.
THE HAGUE: A 12-year-old child was killed and another seriously injured in a Dutch fireworks accident on Friday,...
TEHRAN: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced on Friday they had killed three people who were involved a deadly...
DHARAMSALA, India: The last surviving member of a small troop of Indian soldiers who escorted the Dalai Lama as he...
ROME: A rescue ship carrying 440 migrants has been allowed to disembark in Sicily, its operator said on Friday,...
PARIS: Free birth control for all women under 25 will be available in France from Saturday, expanding a scheme...
HANOI: A court in Vietnam on Friday handed a five year jail term to an activist for social media posts criticising the...
Comments