SHC upholds death sentence of killer of wife, daughter

DADU: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday upheld the death sentence of a convict involved in the murder of his wife and daughter.

According to the police reports, the convict, Ahmed Ali, son of Roshan Rodnani, shot dead his wife and daughter in the name of ‘honour killing’ in 2014 in the limits of Bhan Saeedabad. The convict was sentenced to death by a local court of Sehwan city in 2019. Later, the convict submitted a review petition in the Sindh High Court, Hyderabad circuit bench, against the decision of the local court.

However, the SHC’s divisional bench, comprising the honourable judges, Justice Amjad Ali Sahto and Justice Iqbal Kalhoro upheld the death sentence of the convict handed down by the local court of Sehwan.