Nawaz returned from Saudi Arabia also after deal: Imran

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif (L) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (R). File photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) supremo Nawaz Sharif had earlier returned to the country from Saudi Arabia also after reaching a deal.

In a brief chat with journalists at the Parliament House, when asked for his comment on reports of Nawaz Sharif’s returning to the country, he said it was being heard every other day that he was returning today or tomorrow. When he first went to Saudi Arabia, they used to hear that he was coming today or tomorrow, until the deal was reached.

He also dispelled an impression that the government was in trouble. Facing a volley of questions on the government being in trouble and was there any possibility of dissolution of assemblies, PM Imran emphatically declared the government was not in trouble and added that after every three months, he hears that the government is in trouble.

When asked about his comment on the speech of Leader of Opposition Mian Shehbaz Sharif, he remarked, “His was not a speech but a job application”.

Meanwhile, the federal cabinet approved the financial amendment bill. Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said in a tweet that the finance bill has been approved by the cabinet; the bill would be presented in the National Assembly on Friday (today).



PM Imran Khan, who is also chairman of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, presided over the party’s central executive committee meeting here. Foreign Minister and Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Central Executive Committee members including Minister for Planning and Central Secretary General Asad Umar attended it.

The meeting considered the recommendations of a special committee, set up to review the PTI constitution; Chairman PTI approved the new constitutional scheme in the light of the recommendations of the review committee.

The PM directed the newly-appointed party officials under the leadership of the Central Secretary General to complete the process of reorganisation to the lowest level as soon as possible.

“Tehreek-e-Insaf is the most popular and organised political force in the federation of Pakistan. We are moving towards the goal of empowering the people at the lowest level politically and administratively,” he said. In the process of national development, he contended, special attention is being paid to welfare of the poor sections of society and from health card to cheap ration schemes, the government is spending extraordinary resources on public welfare in the style of welfare state,” the PTI chairman added.