Karachi Royals win inter-district football

KARACHI: Karachi Royals won the 2nd All-Sindh Inter District football tournament by defeating Khairpur Knights 1-0 in Mirpurkhas.
KR’s Ali Shan with 11 goals was the best scorer of this four-day tournament which was organised by Thar Foundation for under-16 and under-13 players.
Teams from Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Khairpur, Sukkur, Mirpukhas and Tharparkar participated in this event.
