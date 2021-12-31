Karachi Royals win inter-district football

KARACHI: Karachi Royals won the 2nd All-Sindh Inter District football tournament by defeating Khairpur Knights 1-0 in Mirpurkhas.

KR’s Ali Shan with 11 goals was the best scorer of this four-day tournament which was organised by Thar Foundation for under-16 and under-13 players.

Teams from Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Khairpur, Sukkur, Mirpukhas and Tharparkar participated in this event.