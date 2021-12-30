 
Sadr meets pro-Iran rivals

By AFP
December 30, 2021
Najaf, Iraq: The winner of Iraq’s October parliamentary election, Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr, met on Wednesday with rivals from the pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi former paramilitary alliance ahead of the opening of parliament.

