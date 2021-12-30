CM reviews power devolution system

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said that direct election would be held for the first time as new Local Government system would start a new era of development at the grassroots.

The chief minister stated this while presiding over a meeting here at his office to review the system of devolution of power through new Local Governments Act.

Punjab Ministers, including Raja Basharat, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid, Hashim Jawan Bakht, LG department secretary and others attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that the provincial cabinet had already approved the new Local Governments Act aimed at empowering the people, adding that the new LG system had been finalised with consensus and this would play an important role in solving the people’s problems at their doorstep. He said that the people would be empowered by devolving authority at the grassroots. The chief minister said that direct election would be held for the first time as this system would start a new era of development at the grassroots. For the first time in the history of the province, empowered local bodies institutions would be established as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was committed to resolve public issues at their doorstep, the CM concluded.

URBAN BUS PROJECT: The chief minister presided over a meeting chaired here at his office, to review the launch of an eco-friendly urban bus project. Punjab Minister for Transport Jehanzeb Khichi, P&D chairman, secretaries of finance and transport departments, chairman PBIT and others attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the chief minister gave in-principle approval to run 100 feeder buses in City in the first phase and directed to increase the number to accommodate the rising number of daily commuters. He said that best transport facilities would also be introduced in DG Khan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and other cities as eco-friendly buses would also help to overcome smog, adding that improving the public transport facilities was the need of the hour as it would help to reduce environmental pollution.

TAKES NOTICE: The chief minister sought a report from RPO Gujranwala about an alleged incident of gang-rape with a beggar woman in Gujranwala. The chief minister directed the authorities to take strict action against the accused.

Meanwhile, the police have registered the case against the accused and arrested two suspects while conducting raids to arrest the third accomplice.

MURDER: Usman Buzdar also took notice of murder of a 7-year-old boy after kidnapping in the area of Kamoke and another murder of a 13-year-old girl in Sialkot and sought a report from RPO Gujranwala. The chief minister ordered legal action against the accused. Usman Buzdar assured that justice would be served to the affected families at any cost. The CM extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved families.