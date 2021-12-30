India in driving seat despite Elgar’s resistance

CENTURION: Two late strikes by Jasprit Bumrah kept India on course for victory despite a defiant half-century by South African captain Dean Elgar on the fourth day of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.
South Africa, needing 305 to win, were 94 for four at the close.
Bumrah produced a superb delivery which cut back sharply to end a long defensive innings by Rassie van der Dussen before bowling nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj in the last over of the day.
Elgar batted for more than three hours to make 52 not out against hostile bowling on a pitch of variable bounce.
It was a typically determined effort by Elgar, who saw opening partner Aiden Markram bowled by Mohammed Shami in the second over of the innings.
Markram’s early dismissal continued a dismal sequence of opening partnerships for South Africa in their last three Tests of 0, 1, 4, 2 and 1.
Keegan Petersen made 17 before he was caught behind off Mohammed Siraj but Elgar and van der Dussen (11) made the bowlers work for more than 22 overs on a hot afternoon before the latter fell to Bumrah.
It was a day of contrasts.
India eked out 63 runs for the loss of three wickets in the morning, seeing off the shine and hardness of a ball which was still relatively new.
But the match moved ahead rapidly during an extended afternoon session.
Starting the afternoon with an overall lead of 209 India took a more attacking approach as they added 95 runs off 18.3 overs, losing their remaining seven wickets.
Despite captain Virat Kohli falling to the first ball after lunch, edging a drive against a delivery slanted across him from tall left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen, the Indian batsmen went for their shots while wickets fell at regular intervals.
Score bOard
India won the toss
India 1st Innings 327 all out
South Africa 1st Innings 197 all out
India 2nd innings
Rahul c Elgar b Ngidi 23
Agarwal c †Kock b Jansen 4
Thakur c Mulder b Rabada 10
Pujara c †de Kock b Ngidi 16
Kohli (c) c †Kock b Jansen 18
Rahane c Dussen b Jansen 20
Pant† c Ngidi b Rabada 34
Ashwin c Petersen b Rabada 14
Shami c Mulder b Rabada 1
Bumrah not out 7
Siraj b Jansen 0
Extras: (b 17, lb 4, nb 6) 27
Total: (50.3 Ov, RR: 3.44) 174
Fall: 1-12, 5.1 ov 2-34, 12.5 ov 3-54, 22.3 ov 4-79, 32.1 ov 5-109, 37.1 ov 6-111, 38.5 ov 7-146, 45.1 ov 8-166, 47.3 ov 9-169, 49.2 ov 10-174, 50.3 ov
Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 17-4-42-4 Lungi Ngidi 10-2-31-2 Marco Jansen 13.3-4-55-4 Wiaan Mulder 10-4-25-0
South Africa 2nd Innings
Markram b Shami 1
Elgar (c) not out 52
Petersen c †Pant b Siraj 17
Dussen b Bumrah 11
Maharaj b Bumrah 8
Extras: (lb 1, nb 4) 5
Total: (40.5 Ov, RR: 2.30) 94/4
Yet to bat: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock †, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
Fall: 1-1, 1.3 ov 2-34, 14.1 ov 3-74, 36.4 ov 4-94, 40.5 ov
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 11.5-2-22-2 Mohammed Shami 9-2-29-1 Mohammed Siraj 11-4-25-1 Shardul Thakur 5-0-11-0 Ravichandran Ashwin 4-1-6-0
Test Debut: Marco Jansen (SA)
Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Marais Erasmus
LAHORE: WAPDA B won the All Pakistan 3X3 Women Basketball Tournament here on Wednesday.In the final, WAPDA B edged...
LONDON: Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool had only themselves to blame for their shock 1-0 defeat at Leicester as...
KARACHI: Navy’s Rabia Kabir and Rasam Gul made national records at the 6th CNS Open Shooting Championships at PN...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan and Fatima Sana have been nominated for ICC men’s T20I and women's ODI player...
LOS ANGELES: Former NFL coach John Madden, who guided the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl victory before embarking on...
The franchises are unhappy with the quality of players participating in the league
Comments