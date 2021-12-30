India in driving seat despite Elgar’s resistance

CENTURION: Two late strikes by Jasprit Bumrah kept India on course for victory despite a defiant half-century by South African captain Dean Elgar on the fourth day of the first Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.

South Africa, needing 305 to win, were 94 for four at the close.

Bumrah produced a superb delivery which cut back sharply to end a long defensive innings by Rassie van der Dussen before bowling nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj in the last over of the day.

Elgar batted for more than three hours to make 52 not out against hostile bowling on a pitch of variable bounce.

It was a typically determined effort by Elgar, who saw opening partner Aiden Markram bowled by Mohammed Shami in the second over of the innings.

Markram’s early dismissal continued a dismal sequence of opening partnerships for South Africa in their last three Tests of 0, 1, 4, 2 and 1.

Keegan Petersen made 17 before he was caught behind off Mohammed Siraj but Elgar and van der Dussen (11) made the bowlers work for more than 22 overs on a hot afternoon before the latter fell to Bumrah.

It was a day of contrasts.

India eked out 63 runs for the loss of three wickets in the morning, seeing off the shine and hardness of a ball which was still relatively new.

But the match moved ahead rapidly during an extended afternoon session.

Starting the afternoon with an overall lead of 209 India took a more attacking approach as they added 95 runs off 18.3 overs, losing their remaining seven wickets.

Despite captain Virat Kohli falling to the first ball after lunch, edging a drive against a delivery slanted across him from tall left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen, the Indian batsmen went for their shots while wickets fell at regular intervals.

Score bOard

India won the toss

India 1st Innings 327 all out

South Africa 1st Innings 197 all out

India 2nd innings

Rahul c Elgar b Ngidi 23

Agarwal c †Kock b Jansen 4

Thakur c Mulder b Rabada 10

Pujara c †de Kock b Ngidi 16

Kohli (c) c †Kock b Jansen 18

Rahane c Dussen b Jansen 20

Pant† c Ngidi b Rabada 34

Ashwin c Petersen b Rabada 14

Shami c Mulder b Rabada 1

Bumrah not out 7

Siraj b Jansen 0

Extras: (b 17, lb 4, nb 6) 27

Total: (50.3 Ov, RR: 3.44) 174

Fall: 1-12, 5.1 ov 2-34, 12.5 ov 3-54, 22.3 ov 4-79, 32.1 ov 5-109, 37.1 ov 6-111, 38.5 ov 7-146, 45.1 ov 8-166, 47.3 ov 9-169, 49.2 ov 10-174, 50.3 ov

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 17-4-42-4 Lungi Ngidi 10-2-31-2 Marco Jansen 13.3-4-55-4 Wiaan Mulder 10-4-25-0

South Africa 2nd Innings

Markram b Shami 1

Elgar (c) not out 52

Petersen c †Pant b Siraj 17

Dussen b Bumrah 11

Maharaj b Bumrah 8

Extras: (lb 1, nb 4) 5

Total: (40.5 Ov, RR: 2.30) 94/4

Yet to bat: Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock †, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Fall: 1-1, 1.3 ov 2-34, 14.1 ov 3-74, 36.4 ov 4-94, 40.5 ov

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 11.5-2-22-2 Mohammed Shami 9-2-29-1 Mohammed Siraj 11-4-25-1 Shardul Thakur 5-0-11-0 Ravichandran Ashwin 4-1-6-0

Test Debut: Marco Jansen (SA)

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Marais Erasmus