Intolerance main cause of problems in Islamic world: Ashrafi

LAHORE: Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Affairs, and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has warned that the majority of problems facing Pakistan and the Islamic world are the result of intolerant attitudes. “Honourable Chief Justice of Pakistan is requested to order the immediate trial of all the cases of blasphemy, Sialkot tragedy and other basic issues causing unrest and tensions in the country,” he said while addressing Ulema and Mashaykh Convention here on Monday.

He appealed to all sections of the society to play their role to end the uncertainty among different sections of the society. Ashrafi said the extraordinary meeting of the OIC foreign ministers' council on Afghanistan is a great success for Pakistan and lauded the remarks of Russian President Putin on blasphemy and Namoose-e-Risalat (SAW).

The role of the Pakistan Ulema Council will be important in the local body elections in Punjab, he said, adding that Ulema and Mashaykh Conventions are being held across the country to promote unity and peace and create awareness about the laws of blasphemy and Toheen-e-Namoose-e-Risalat. He said Pakistan Ulema Council has a categorical stance that whoever endeavours for the uplift of Islam, we will cooperate, he said, adding that unfortunately our country’s justice system is in the hands of powerful people and the practice of making hostage the justice system through force should come to an end.

Ashrafi said Ulema and Mashaykh have to come forward against the elements taking advantage of decrees and religious edicts for their vested interests and political gains. “Muslims across the world and Pakistanis have to observe a day of cleansing after incidents like the Sialkot tragedy. Whoever took the law in their own hands actually cause serious damage to blasphemy laws and Namoose-e-Risalat laws,” he said. He said with the blessings of Allah Almighty, Pakistan has an important and eminent place in the entire Muslim world. He said the OIC Foreign Ministers' Council meeting scheduled for March 2022 on the issue of Kashmir and Palestine will also prove a good omen. “Pakistan stands with the oppressed Palestinians and Kashmiris today, like in the past.

The ways Prime Minister Imran Khan raised issues of Kashmir, Palestine, Islamophobia and Namoose-e-Risalat (SAW) is commendable. He said, “we are the guardians of the greatness and truthfulness of seminaries and mosques. Ulema and Mashaykh, Namoose-e-Risalat, believe in the Finality of Prophethood (SAW) and we will not give anyone the right to sanctify Islam for their own interests and purposes.”