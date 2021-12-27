Maid gang raped in Gujranwala

A representative image.

LAHORE: A maid on her way to Gujranwala was gang raped in connivance of a rickshaw driver in North Cantonment on Saturday.

The victim said she was travelling on a rickshaw to see her family in Gujranwala after long weeks of work in different houses. The driver Ejaz instead of dropping me on Lorry Ada drove to a haveli in Nazimabad, shared the victim.

The haveli had a room at the entrance and the suspects present inside the haveli took her to the room where the suspect Sajid and his cousin Ejaz sexually assaulted her. After raping her multiple times, they dumped her near Jorhay Pull. Police have arrested two prime suspects Ejaz and Sajid and were conducting raids to arrest the others, said SP Cantonment Essa Sukhera.

