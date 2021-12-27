Maid gang raped in Gujranwala

LAHORE: A maid on her way to Gujranwala was gang raped in connivance of a rickshaw driver in North Cantonment on Saturday.
The victim said she was travelling on a rickshaw to see her family in Gujranwala after long weeks of work in different houses. The driver Ejaz instead of dropping me on Lorry Ada drove to a haveli in Nazimabad, shared the victim.
The haveli had a room at the entrance and the suspects present inside the haveli took her to the room where the suspect Sajid and his cousin Ejaz sexually assaulted her. After raping her multiple times, they dumped her near Jorhay Pull. Police have arrested two prime suspects Ejaz and Sajid and were conducting raids to arrest the others, said SP Cantonment Essa Sukhera.
LAHORE: Three people have been booked for celebratory firing in a bazaar and a wedding ceremony in Baghbanpura. They...
KHANEWAL: Three bandits snatched cash, motorcycle and mobile phones from two citizens in separate incidents in the...
LAHORE: A 35-year-old motorcyclist died after falling from a flyover in Kot Lakhpat on Saturday. The victim identified...
SUKKUR: The storm over kidnapping bid of a varsity student was settled down on Saturday when the family of the accused...
Dadu/Sukkur: As many as seven people were killed and eight others injured in different road accidents in Dadu,...
SUKKUR: As many as five people including two women took their own lives in different parts of Sindh.In one of the...
Comments