Two brothers held for abduction, gang rape of teenage girl

KARACHI: Police on Saturday arrested two brothers for their alleged involvement in kidnapping and gang rape of a teenage girl in Karachi.

According to police, the 16-year-old girl had gone missing on October 6 this year after her tenants had taken her to a market. Her father later registered a kidnapping case against two suspects, Mir Gul and his wife Salma, in District Korangi. The investigation wing of the Korangi police, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid and arrested three suspects — brothers, Mir Gul and Mumtaz, and Jahangir — for being allegedly involved in the kidnapping.

Police said the suspects intended to sell the girl. The police took her custody and sent her to hospital for a medical checkup. The victim in her initial statement told the police that the brothers subjected her to gang rape for three months. Police alleged that the suspects were involved in the abduction and gang rape of the girl.

Wahab acknowledges rise in street crime in city: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator and spokesman for the Sindh government Murtaza Wahab has acknowledged the rise in street crimes in Karachi, holding deteriorating economic condition of the public responsible for it.

“Due to the economic situation, the incidence of street crime has been increasing,” said Wahab as he commented on a recent report about the rise in st eet crime in the metropolis. He, however, said that though Karachi had been experiencing bad times, the situation of the city was better compared to 2013-14.

SHC dismisses plea against dispossession of land: The SHC has dismissed the petition of affected persons of a road on North Karachi against dispossession of plots by the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, observing that a direction had already been issued for the rehabilitation of the affected persons in some other suitable place.

The high court observed that the KMC and other competent authority was responsible for resolving the dispute either through a private settlement or by paying appropriate compensation to the lease holders in case where the lease hold rights were granted to the occupants of plots on land reserved for roads, park or drainage, etc.

The petitioners have impugned the KMC notice for dispossession of the properties for alignment of the proposed Millennium 2000 Road in North Karachi.