Woman raped in Okara

WOMAN RAPED: A woman was raped by her brother-in-law here. About a year ago, daughter of Haidar Ali of Thatha Sawiyyan was married to Muhammad Aslam of Chak 76/RB, Faisalabad. After the marriage, differences developed between the couple and the woman came to the house of her parents.

On Saturday night, Aslam’s brother Asghar Ali came to the house of Haider to take his sister-in-law. He stayed there for a night. When the family members were sleeping, Asghar came to his sister-in-law and brought her to a drawing room for talks. In the meantime, Asghar allegedly raped her. Ravi police have registered a case.