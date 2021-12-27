60 suspects held in Mansehra crackdown

MANSEHRA: The police took into custody 60 suspects during a crackdown launched in the district aimed at providing foolproof security to the foreigners working on the energy and other mega development projects, an official said on Saturday. “We have taken into custody around 60 suspected miscreants during a crackdown launched to secure the areas where foreigners have been executing the energy and other development projects,” District Police Officer Sajjad Khan told reporters here.

The crackdown has been launched to clear Mansehra, Kaghan valley, Mahandri, Paras, Balakot, Garhi Habibullah and other parts of miscreants. “The basic purpose of this crackdown, which is successfully underway, is to provide foolproof security to Chinese nationals working for the development and prosperity of the country,” said Sajjad Khan.

He said that besides arrest, hotels and inns were being checked regularly across the district to ensure that none of strangers penetrated. “I would appeal to the people to inform police about the presence of strangers and any usual happenings around them,” said the official.