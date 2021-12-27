Osama spent hefty amount against Benazir, claims Malik

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Rehman A malik said in his book that Osama bin Laden spent huge amount of money against Benazir Bhutto.

He alleged that conspiracy of Benazir Bhutto's assassination was prepared in Akora Khattak as he called on the Taliban to hand over BB’s assassins to them. Since Pakistan is his country, no one can stop the PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif from returning home; however, it is yet to seen as to what procedures are adopted for his return.

It was stated by former interior minister Abdul Rehman Malik on the eve of the 14th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto while launching a book "The Assassination of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto".

The former interior minister said only Nawaz Sharif can tell as to why he is coming and what he will do after coming to Pakistan. However, he said that something significant is going to happen.



In his book which consists of 28 chapters and carries all the details of characters involved in the incident of Liaqat Bagh, Abdul Rehman Malik has made startling revelations about the assassination of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The book is published in both English and Urdu and is available to the public for free. "Providing security to the former prime minister was the responsibility of the then government which they failed to perform and I want to ask why strict security arrangements were not made and why security was not provided as per the Blue Book," said Malik.

He questioned that why and at whose request the crime scene had been washed away immediately after the martyrdom. Abdul Rehman Malik said that false impressions were created that the PPP government had failed to investigate the case during its five years tenure. “Any such impressions are baseless and stand negated after this book as all characters involved in the murder of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto were identified, arrested, trialed, and even convicted except those who were killed mysteriously and those who are absconders,” asserted former interior minister.

Rehman Malik said that the PPP government had transferred the case from Punjab Police to FIA and a high-powered JIT was formed for further investigation of the case. He said that despite all the difficulties and covert forces, who tried to disrupt the investigation, the brave police and FIA officers managed to collect evidence, arrest the accused and bring them to justice.

“The accused were found guilty and convicted by a competent court but later a Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court granted them bail," he maintained, adding that the accused from TTP included Abdul Rashid, Aitzaz Shah, Rafaqat Hussain, Hasnain Gul and Sher Zaman, their roles were well described in the book.

“Details of the mysterious killing of planners, handlers, and facilitators along with their particular role in the crime and their profiles are mentioned in the book,” he added. He said it remained a mystery on the part of investigators as to how the drone hit in Khyber Agency only killed Ibad ur Rehman alias Chattan, who was the main handler of murder plan.

Former interior minister said that the second suicide bomber Ikramullah had slipped away from the scene and spent a considerable time with Baitullah Mehsud. “He currently is working with TTP Amir Mufti Noor Wali in Afghanistan,” revealed Malik.

He said that in this regard, he has written four letters to the ministry of interior that a request be made to Afghanistan to deport Ikramullah, and TTP chief Mufti Noor Wali, who has confessed to the assassination of Benazir Bhutto.

He said he has survived two life attempts and it is also a mystery what forces want to kill him when he decided to appear on BBC and unearth some facts as he was attacked a day before his planned interview but due to the attack, the interview didn’t take place.

Abdul Rehman Malik revealed that the conspiracy of killing Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was hatched at room no 96 of Madrassa Haqqania, Akora Khattak, by a former student of the said Madrassa. He said that Ibad-ur-Rehman had brought suicide bombers to the Madrassa from then TTP chief Baitullah Mahsud and stayed in room no 96 overnight.

He added that JIT had collected the original confessional record with photographs and addresses of those students who conspired and then executed the conspiracy. He said that accused Nasrullah, who had brought suicide bombers in Rawalpindi on the day before Benazir’s assassination, and Ibad-ur-Rehman, the planner, were later were killed in separate operations by the LEAs. Former interior minister said that the case was pending before the High Court for decision