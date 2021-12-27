Benazir Bhutto — a woman of substance

Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto also referred as the “Daughter of East”, was a former prime minister of Pakistan and still remains a prominent figure although long gone.

This year marks the 14th death anniversary of our beloved and her assassination on the 27th of December 2007 goes down the history as a black day. During my university days while doing my masters I did my thesis in a women psychology class on her because she was the only South Asian prominent woman personality who at that time and in such a region was in a leadership role. I've always looked up to her as a woman of substance and a role model for women.

There is no doubt that Shaheed Benazir Bhutto represented the bright side and a positive image of Pakistan in the world and even after her loss, her name continues to live on. When we lost her, it was not any political party’s loss but it was the loss of our country, it was a loss for Pakistan as it lost its biggest champion of democracy.

No one can replace Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, her courage, resilience, charisma and her ultimate sacrifice for a democratic Pakistan. Her personality is also reflective in her writings, in which she used to state that life is short and, therefore, we should build bridges and stay positive. She was also the carrier and builder of her father’s slogan of “roti, kapra, makaan” to fight poverty and to make a difference in the lives of the poor people of Pakistan. Today, let’s remember her relentless struggle for those democratic values and spread a message of peace and prosperity. Just like the light of stars continue to reach us years after the star has faded away, the light of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto’s ideology continues to brighten the political landscape of Pakistan.