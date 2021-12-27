Benazir’s 14th death anniversary today

Former prime minsiter Benazir Bhutto. File photo

LARKANA: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has finalised arrangements to observe the 14th death anniversary of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

The anniversary would be held on Monday (today) at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto. The coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be followed. There will be a public meeting to be addressed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and other party leaders.

A documentary, depicting life and achievements of Benazir Bhutto would also be shown on the occasion. Separate camps have been set up to accommodate the leaders and workers from all four provinces, Gilgit-Biltistan, Northern Areas and Azad Kashmir.

Reception camps have also been established. PPP leaders and workers started reaching Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on Saturday. A mushaira has also been scheduled in front of tomb of Benazir Bhutto.



Deputy Commissioner Larkana and SSP Larkana Sunday told journalists that special security and traffic arrangement would be made at the anniversary. Paying tribute to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto on her 14th death anniversary, her husband former president Asif Ali Zardari and son Chairman PPP Billwal Bhutto Zardari resolved to continue her mission of ridding the country of poverty, economic instability and unemployment.

“The country is dearer to us than our lives and we will not compromise on its freedom, dignity and respect,” said former president Asif Ali Zardari in a statement on the eve of Benazir Bhtto’s 14th death anniversary. Zardari asserted that the country was going through a dangerous situation as the state of economy, foreign affairs and writ of law was at a low ebb.

He maintained that there had been constant attacks on the authority and dignity of the parliament, which were resisted by his party. He reiterated, “We will not let Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's great sacrifice go in vain.”

Commending the leadership skills of his Shaheed mother Benazir Bhutto, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that she led from the front a strong movement for democracy, adding, “The nation will never forget her long struggle and strong leadership.”

He mentioned in his message on the eve of his mother’s death anniversary that her struggle to make the country a true welfare state in the light of the thoughts and vision of founding ancestors was historical.

The chairman PPP said that the assassination of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in Rawalpindi was a conspiracy to kill the entire nation. Bilawal asserted that his mother was a universal figure and a public leader who promoted unity, harmony and progressive thinking in Pakistan and protected the political and economic rights of the people. “The gift of missile technology for the defense of our motherland by the first elected prime minister of the Islamic World is a great feat,” he said.

Bilawal resolved, “It is the day to pledge for eradication of terrorism and extremism from the country and to continue the struggle for strengthening democracy, supremacy of the Constitution and the parliament, and social equality.”