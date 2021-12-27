Waiting for justice

The case of Nazim Jokhio – whose body was found on Nov 3, 2021 at a farmhouse in Malir Karachi as a result of torture while in alleged illegal detention at a farmhouse reportedly owned by PPP MPA Jam Awais – is moving slowly to the extent that now the deceased’s mother has threatened commit self-immolation if the family is not provided justice. The accused named in the case include the PPP MPA as well as his brother who is an MNA; there have also been reports that some accused may even have gone abroad. According to reports, the culprits were enraged at Jokhio’s attempts to prevent the hunting of the Houbara bustard in Thatta. Those involved in the hunt were said to be the guests of the accused. The accused had reportedly ordered their guards to severely beat Jokhio with sticks.

The Jokhio family says that it has been under tremendous pressure to withdraw the cases but the victim’s brother and widow have so far sustained the stress. This case has a particular significance as Nazim lost his life in his attempt to save the birds of his area. This was a courageous act by him and this should have earned him praise from state authorities. It is no mean feat to stand up to influential people in Pakistan. Nazim Jokhio had recorded a video of the hunting party and released it on social media. As the video went viral, the accused got enraged and decided to teach the objector a lesson. It is a known fact that hunting is prohibited in that area, and no influential person should be allowed to violate the rule – something that is unfortunately ignored because Pakistan sees its fair share of circles of influence that are beyond the law.

In the 21st century, such impunity should have become a relic of the past. Unfortunately, it is still prevalent in Pakistan. Whoever disobeys or invites the ire of the influential lot in both rural and urban areas is likely to face the consequences. Whenever somebody raises a voice against criminal acts and unlawful practices in the country they comes under threat of murder or torture. Whenever such behaviour goes unpunished, it sets an example for other people not to risk their lives. The regular citizen of Pakistan lives in fear and insecurity while influential persons create terror in the minds of public and treat entire communities as their serfs. It is the responsibility of the state to provide full protection to the victim’s family. As the law takes its course, one hopes that Nazim Jokhio gets justice at the end.