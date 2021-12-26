Two youth martyred in IIOJ&K

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more youth in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

A joint team of Indian army, Central Reserve Police Force and police martyred the youth during cordon and search operation in Chowgam area of Shopian district, KMS reported.

The troops have blocked all entry and exit points of the areas and are conducting house-to-house search operations. Internet service has also been suspended in the area.

The operation continued till the filing of this report. Earlier, the troops had killed a youth in Islamabad district, Friday.