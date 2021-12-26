US donates 5m more vaccine doses to Pakistan

Islamabad: The United States asked Santa to bring an additional 5 million doses of the life-saving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility to Pakistan, just in time for the holidays.

According to a press release on Saturday, this donation, which should arrive on Christmas Day or shortly thereafter, brings the total number of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the US government to the Pakistani people to more than 37 million.

US Embassy Islamabad’s chargé d affaires Angela P. Aggeler said, “Getting vaccinated is the best gift you can give your loved ones this holiday season. Celebrate the coming new year by getting your jab.

These Pfizer vaccines are part of the 500 million Pfizer doses the United States purchased this summer to deliver to 92 countries worldwide, including Pakistan, to fulfil President Biden’s commitment to provide safe and effective vaccines around the world and supercharge the global fight against the pandemic.

The United States has already delivered more that 300 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine worldwide.

The United States has also provided $69.4 million in COVID-19 assistance through our partnership with the Government of Pakistan.

Since the start of the pandemic, the United States and Pakistan have worked together to improve infection prevention and control, enhance patient care, expand laboratory testing, disease monitoring, and case tracking in all districts, and support frontline healthcare workers.

Earlier this week, the United States announced a contribution of $580 million to seven multilateral partners to support critical work to help end the pandemic, strengthen public health systems, and provide urgent relief.

In line with the priorities and objectives identified by the United Nations Global Humanitarian Response Plan for COVID?19, the United States will contribute $280 million to the World Health Organization (WHO); $170 million to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF); $75 million to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO); $20 million to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); $20 million for the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA); $10 million to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO); and $5 million for UN Women.

12,839 complaints of Christians disposed of: The Christian community from across the country registered 13,433 complaints at the Pakistan Citizen Portal on varying subjects during the last three years out of which 12,839 were disposed of.

During three years, around 10,700 people from the Christian community registered themselves at the Portal including 1,300 women. The registered citizens from the minority community had filed 13,433 complaints out of which 95% were disposed of, according to the statistics issued by the PM Office. In total, 6,664 people gave their feedback on the complaints of which 50% showed their satisfaction with the resolution of their respective issues.

The highest number of 2,336 complaints received at the Portal pertained to electricity, 2,031 on municipal services, 2,723 on law and order, 992 on education, 813 on health, 475 on Kamyab Jawan, 149 on land grabbing, and 140 on poverty alleviation.

However, the Christian complainants expressed their 100% satisfaction with the resolution of their complaints regarding the Sehat Insaf Card facility, 90% satisfaction on agriculture, 79% on auditor general, 75% on State Life, and 72% on NADRA.

Around 24,532 people from minority communities had been registered at the Citizen Portal, whose 95% of complaints had been addressed.