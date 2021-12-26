Religious leaders pay tributes to Quaid-i-Azam

LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) ameer Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi said the best way to pay tributes to Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam is to implement the Islamic system which he had promised to enforce in the country but it has not been allowed to come into force in the country in 75 years.

Addressing a ceremony on the occasion of Quaid’s 146th birthday, he said Pakistan came into existence in the name of Islam under Two Nations theory and Quaid’s writings and speeches proved this fact in an unambiguous manner wherein he said Pakistan’s constitution had been formed 1400 years ago in shape of Quran and Sunnah.

He said Quaid Azam considered achieving Islamic Pakistan a national duty and a religious requirement for living the Islamic way of life. He said country could be rid of all challenges by practicing Quaid’s vision and goals, from which we are far away even today.

He said in order to make Pakistan the dream state of Quaid-e-Azam ‘we have to ensure the rule of law and the provision of justice.’

Meanwhile, Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM) Central Political Secretary Syed Asad Abbas Naqvi and other office-bearers paid glowing tributes to Quaid Azam while addressing a cake cutting ceremony at party secretariat.

They said the nation needs the Pakistan as envisioned by father of the nation and Allama Iqbal.

Other leaders addressed on the occasion included Central Assistant Secretary Organisation Arif Al Jani and Provincial Secretary Syed Hussain Zaidi.

They said establishment of MWM has two main objectives, one is the practical struggle of Quaid-e-Azam for the establishment of Pakistan and the other is the inter-Muslim alliance.