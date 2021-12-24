Notorious robber held in Dadu after shootout with police

DADU: A notorious robber, involved in multiple cases, was arrested after a shootout with police in an injured condition on Thursday. SSP Aijaz Shaikh said that police, on a tip-off, raided a place in the remit of police station Johi for the arrest of most-wanted criminal Naveed Khonharo. Upon seeing the police, the criminal gang resorted to firing on the police. In the ensuing shootout, Khonharo was injured and later arrested, whereas his accomplices managed to flee after taking advantage of darkness.