Evaluation report on Panagahs presented to MD Bait-ul-Maal

ISLAMABAD: A third party assessment and evaluation report on ‘Panahgahs’ was presented to Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal Managing Director Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar by Quaid-i-Azam University’s Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Ali during a ceremony here at the syndicate hall of the university.

This impact evaluation report on ‘Panahgahs’ has been prepared by the senior faculty members of the sociology department of Quaid-i-Azam University. The report includes independent and impartial reviews of the project stating that the beneficiaries are now able to save more amount by having free of charge food and shelters. The report reveals that the beneficiaries unanimously appreciated quality of food and cleanliness; they reported that they are provided hygienic and nutritious food in decent environment. The study’s findings suggest that the ‘Panahgahs’ have liberated daily wagers and poor visitors to the twin cities from stress and tension of food.

The majority of people who were interviewed were hard-working people who were struggling to earn for their families. The report also termed this project a valuable contribution towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 like no poverty, zero hunger, clean water and reducing inequality.