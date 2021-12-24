‘Kashmir issue be seen in context of genocide’

ISLAMABAD: The judges at Russell Tribunal looking into the Indian war crimes being committee in IIOJ&K have called for seeing the Kashmir dispute within a broader global context of “settler colonialism, genocide, and crimes against humanity”.The judges made these statements at a maiden Russell Tribunal on Kashmir held by Kashmir Civitas, a Canadian registered NGO in Sarajevo, Bosnia.

The event was held in collaboration with World Kashmir Awareness Forum, Bertrand Russell Peace Foundation (Nottingham, UK), the Permanent People’s Tribunal of Bologna, Italy, Nahla (Center for Education and Research), the Center for Advanced Study in Sarajevo, International University of Sarajevo (IUS) and Aljazeera Balkans.

A panel of judges listened to the proceedings and, thereafter, finalize a report that will be distributed to UN agencies, EU parliament and other world bodies and governments.

“We the judges are present here today to submit our initial statement regarding the proceedings of the inaugural Russell Tribunal on Kashmir. A final, more thoroughgoing statement will be issued subsequently,” they said.

They observed that serious accusations of genocide, crimes against humanity, rape as a weapon of war, unlawful arrests and mass blinding had been made. The event marked the testimonies of multiple witnesses who narrated their accounts of ordeal faced by themselves or their fellow citizens.

Russell Tribunal on War Crimes in Kashmir 2021 aimed to replicate the significance and impact of the Russell Tribunal on Vietnam that gained worldwide press coverage and had a clear, discernible impact on transforming the narrative on Vietnam.

It was also aimed at paying homage to the courage of Professor Bertrand Russell, who dared to challenge American hegemony at the height of its power, the tribunal used that model to expose the crimes of India in IIOJK.

The international event was attended by international lawyer, Richard Falk, Professor Anthony Carty, Yvonne Ridley, David Hearst, Pepe Escobar, Jonathon Brown, Professor Sami Al Arian, Hatem Bazian, Tarek Chertaoul, Yvonne Ridley, David HearsEdward Moad, Tarek Cherkaoui, Khaled Beydoun, Dalia Mogahed Omar Suleiman and many more.

The event focused on four thematic areas including genocide, de-colonization, settler-colonialism, crimes against humanity and nuclear war – mass graves, rape as a weapon of war, and the ever present threat of nuclear war in this contested region.

It heard evidence of genocide, in Jammu in 1947 and 1948, during which time the Indian government and Dogra regime claimed to be directly responsible. The tribunal unanimously agreed that the events need to be carefully recognized and studied. The accusations are grave and warrant deeper investigation.

The body stated that, “We have heard evidence from two genocide alerts given by Genocide Watch, an NGO led by Professor Gregory Stanton”. In its conclusion, based on the statements, oral testimonies and reports the Tribunal found serious indications of constant restrictions on freedoms and gross human rights violations, including mass crimes, mass rapes and other crimes against humanity. “From the allegations we have heard, these crimes seem to meet the definition of genocide,” the body concluded.

It called upon the international institutions in a strong worded statement, “This is only the beginning of a long process. Given the seriousness and gravity of these incriminations, it is important that international institutions and human rights tribunals urgently open cases and examine these allegations and prosecute those responsible for violations.”

“The reports we have heard suggest that the government of India, the Indian Army and the Indian Intelligence Service are responsible. This requires further investigation”.

The tribunal offered an open invitation to the world public to visit Kashmir and report on the state of freedoms and human rights. The tribunal also called upon UN to properly oversee the decolonialization process in Kashmir. Just as the United Nations intervened and found that Britain had not properly completed the decolonialization process in Chagos Archipelago in the 1960s, it could offer a similar intervention vis-à-vis Kashmir”.

“This is the United Nations’ responsibility. As such, we call upon the United Nations General Assembly to request an advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice to characterize the Kashmir situation as an uncompleted decolonialization process and to recognize the legal force of the Security Council’s resolution calling for a plebiscite of the people of Kashmir in order that they may determine their future.”