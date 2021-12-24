UET forms body to probe paper leak issue

LAHORE: University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore has formed a two-member committee to probe alleged paper leak of entrance test for admissions of PhD Islamic Studies.
The entrance test for admission to PhD Islamic Studies programme at the UET Lahore was held in August this year. Later, in October, one of the university’s faculty members Dr Tanveer Qasim, Assistant Prof, Islamic Studies Dept lodged a complaint to the Anti-Corruption Dept Punjab about the alleged leak of the entry test. He claimed that he had submitted a complaint to Dean Dr Shahid Rafique via email in August but to no avail.
