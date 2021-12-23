Automation in FBR important for taxpayers’ facilitation, says Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Shaukat Tarin has directed the FBR to take all necessary measures for ensuring security of taxpayers data.

The Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, chaired an important meeting on automation at the FBR (HQs), Islamabad, on December 22, 2021. The meeting was attended by Chairman FBR/Secretary Revenue Division, Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Member FBR (IT) Dr. Ashfaq Ahmad Tunio, Chief Information Officer (CIO) Mansoor Sultan and Chairman of Board of Governors PRAL, Syed Javed.

The Adviser was apprised of the progress made on the automation initiatives, data center upgrade and initiatives on data security. The adviser emphasized on the critical importance of automation for taxpayers facilitation, administrative efficiency and transparency. He also directed the FBR to take all necessary measures for ensuring security of taxpayers’ data and remarked that all the required resources will be made available for the desired purpose. He further added that a proper monitoring mechanism must be established for signature initiatives taken by the government.