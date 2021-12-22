 
December 22, 2021
World

Philippine typhoon survivors need aid

By AFP
December 22, 2021

LOBOC, Philippines: Troops raced on Tuesday to deliver food and water to typhoon-ravaged islands of the Philippines as charities appealed for aid to help hundreds of thousands left homeless by the deadly storm. At least 375 people were killed and hundreds injured when Typhoon Rai pummelled the southern and central regions of the archipelago on Thursday, wiping out wooden houses, uprooting trees and knocking out power across entire islands.

