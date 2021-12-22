Philippine typhoon survivors need aid

LOBOC, Philippines: Troops raced on Tuesday to deliver food and water to typhoon-ravaged islands of the Philippines as charities appealed for aid to help hundreds of thousands left homeless by the deadly storm. At least 375 people were killed and hundreds injured when Typhoon Rai pummelled the southern and central regions of the archipelago on Thursday, wiping out wooden houses, uprooting trees and knocking out power across entire islands.
Kuala Lumpur: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamud will be discharged from a specialist heart hospital in...
Lagos: Nigeria on Tuesday said cases have shot up in Africa’s most populous nation, urging people to respect...
PARIS: From Mount Everest to the Mariana Trench, microplastics are everywhere - even high in the Earth’s troposphere...
COPENHAGEN: Denmark’s parliament on Tuesday voted to expel former migration minister Inger Stojberg, who was...
BEIRUT: The international community will not show up for Lebanon if political paralysis continues to hamper the...
TOKYO: Japan hanged three prisoners on Tuesday, its first executions in two years, with the government saying it was...
Comments