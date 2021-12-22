Leading players advance in national ranking tennis

ISLAMABAD: Top men’s singles players including Muzammil Murtaza and Mohammad Shoaib checked into the second round of the Serena National Ranking Tennis Championships here at the PTF Tennis Complex courts Tuesday.

Muzammil Murtaza easily defeated Mahatir Muhammad 6-1, 6-2 while Muhammad Shoaib got the better of Ejaz Ahmed 6-2, 6-2 to make it into the second round.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan visited PTF Tennis Complex to witness some of the matches. He also interacted with the players and appreciated the organisers for conducting the event in a professional manner.

Results: Men’s singles first round: Barkatullah bt Asad Ullah 5-7, 6-3, 6-1; Muzammil Murtaza bt Mahatir Muhammad 6-1, 6-2; Ahmed Chudhary bt Aqib Hayat 6-1, 6-0; Heera Ashiq bt Ahmed Asjad 6-1, 6-2; Abbas Khan bt Ibrahim Omer 4-6, 6-1, 6-2; Muhammad Shoaib bt Ejaz Ahmed 6-2, 6-2; Yousaf Khalil bt Talha Bin Asif 6-2, 6-0; Muhammad Abid bt Imran Bhatti 6-3,6-3; Aqeel Khan bt Usman Ejaz 6-2, 6-2; Mudassir Murtaza bt Hasheesh Kumar 6-4,6-3.

Boys’ Under-18 singles first round: Talha Khan bt Asad Zaman 6-4, 2-0 (retired); Huzaifa Khan bt Farman Shakeel 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1; Sami Zeb Khan bt Shaeel Durab 6-0, 6-0; Faizan Fayyaz bt M. Abdullah 6-4, 6-4; Bilal Asim bt Abdullah Khan 6-1, 6-4; Abdul Hanan Khan bt Inam Qadir 6-0, 6-0; Faizan Shahid bt Mustansir Ali Khan 6-2, 6-0; Hamid Israr bt Uzair Khan 6-2,6-3; Hasam Khan bt Farzan Ahmed 6-3, 6-2; Ahmed Nael Qureshi bt M. Salar Khan 6-2, 6-4; Abdullah Adnan bt M. Ali 6-1, 6-2.

Ladies’ singles first round: Oreen Jasia w/o Zahra Khan; Natalia Zaman bt Nina Kreuzberger 6-0, 6-0; Nida Akram bt Syeda Laiba 6-0, 6-0.