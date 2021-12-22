Abid Ali has heart condition

KARACHI: Pakistan’s solid opener Abid Ali has been diagnosed with a heart problem. Abid, who was playing the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy game while representing Central Punjab against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here at the UBL Sports Complex, felt chest pain while batting on 61. He was shifted to hospital where he was diagnosed with cardiac issue.

“Central Punjab opener Abid Ali complained of chest pain during his innings against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final-round match at the UBL Sports Complex, Karachi today. Abid left the batting crease at 61 in Central Punjab’s second innings,” the PCB said in a press release.

“Abid was taken immediately to a cardiac hospital where he was diagnosed as a case of Acute Coronary Syndrome. He is under the care of Consultant Cardiologist who is liaising with PCB medical team regarding further treatment. He is currently stable,” the Board said. “It is requested to respect his and the family’s privacy at this time,” the Board stressed.