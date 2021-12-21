TLP warns PTI govt against further price hike

TLP chief Saad Rizvi.

LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leaders warned the PTI government against further increase in electricity tariff, saying the fresh proposed hike will incur a huge burden of Rs 40b per annum on the poor.

In a statement on Monday, TLP leaders Mufti Muhammad Umair Al-Azhari, Allama Ghulam Abbas Faizi, Allama Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi, Pir Syed Sarwar Hussain Shah Saifi and Mehr Muhammad Qasim said the poor masses were already suffering agony and shock from the huge bills of power and gas, but the PTI government badly failed in reversing its cruel decisions and has deprived them of two meals in a day.

They said providing basic needs to the poor the government is pushing the country towards an economic swamp under IMF dictations. “The country is suffering from economic misery, but the rulers are busy obeying harsh policies of IMF,” they said, adding that rulers have closed their eyes and ears about the plight of people and the cries of media for the painful suffering of the masses.



They said that the government should display practical results instead of making false claims and consolations as three and half years have passed in hoodwinking the people on tall claims of change. They said the TLP will not leave the oppressed people alone in any way and continue to look to hold the rulers accountable for their misdeeds.