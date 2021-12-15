Rulers towing foreign agenda can’t be loyal to country: TLP chief

LAHORE: Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) president Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi while addressing a workers meeting Tuesday said the rulers working on foreign agenda can never be loyal to the national interest, honour and religion. The sole purpose of the rulers is to gain personal interests and not to do public service, he added.
He said the TLP has entered politics for the glory of Holy Prophet (PBUH) honour and Islam, with national security and development its priority, adding that method of realisation of rights has been taught by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).
He asked the masses not to vote for any civilized thief or fraudster, saying the agenda of all the secular parties is unIslamic which they have been following. “Our agenda, manifesto and flag, all are Islamic, and Pakistan’s future is in Islam for which the country was created,” he said. According to the Constitution of Pakistan, people of all religions have religious freedom, but the so-called democracy has been promoting secularism in the country by restricting Islamic laws and system which amounts to denial of religious freedom to Muslims.
He said secular parties have drowned the country into inflation, poverty, unemployment and lawlessness, but gone is the time to blame inabilities to the previous rulers. Instead of giving basic needs to the masses, the PTI government was killing them economically by blindly following the IMF dictation.
He said the people are disgusted with the government policies, and it was time they must support those striving for the development, prosperity and economic stability of the country.
The TLP chief said time was not far when people-friendly policies will be formulated and the debt trap will be broken. The goal of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam to establish an Islamic welfare state will be fulfilled, he further added.
